American Hero Bio-Pics

Tom Hanks stars as pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who became a hero after landing his damaged plane in the Hudson River, saving the lives of 155 crew and passengers. The true-life American hero bio-pic has been a staple of Hollywood films for over a century, here are the stories of a few courageous souls who left a lasting mark on the America they lived in.

On January 15, 2009, the world witnessed the “Miracle on the Hudson” when Captain “Sully” Sullenberger glided his disabled plane onto the frigid waters of the Hudson River, saving the lives of all 155 aboard. However, even as Sully was being heralded by the public and the media for his unprecedented feat of aviation skill, an investigation was unfolding that threatened to destroy his reputation and his career.





