More Video Detective Posts
Actors Turned Directors List

Actors Turned Directors


Big Stars Outer Space List

Big Stars Outer Space


The Star Wars Saga List

The Star Wars Saga


Kirk Douglas at 100 List

Kirk Douglas at 100


Gotta Dance! List

Gotta Dance!


Behind Enemy Lines List

Behind Enemy Lines


Bad Santas

Billy Bob Thornton returns as the (self-described) "eating, drinking" Santa Claus in BAD SANTA 2. He joins a (thankfully) small group of cinematic St. Nicks that you definitely don't want coming down your chimney on Christmas Eve.

Bad Santa 2 List

Bad Santa 2

Mommy issues arise when the pair are joined by Kathy Bates as Willie's horror story of a mother, Sunny Soke. A super butch super bitch, Sunny raises the bar for the gang's ambitions, while somehow lowering the standards of criminal behavior. Willie is further burdened by lusting after the curvaceous and prim Diane, played by Emmy Award-nominee CHRISTINA HENDRICKS, the charity director with a heart of gold and libido of steel. You better watch out: BAD SANTA 2 is coming to town.





Comments
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2016 VideoDetective.com. Ratings provided by Flixster.com and RottenTomatoes.com.