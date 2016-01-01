Biblical Horror

Tom Hanks stars in Ron Howard's INFERNO, the third adventure for Biblical scholar Robert Langdon. The Bible, with its ancient mysteries and tales of the supernatural, is a natural leaping off point for horror. Here are a few films featuring characters that turned to it, for good and for bad.
Inferno continues the Harvard symbologist's adventures on screen: when Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams up with Sienna Brooks, a doctor he hopes will help him recover his memories and prevent a madman from releasing a global plague connected to Dante's "Inferno."