More Video Detective Posts
Actors Turned Directors List

Actors Turned Directors


Big Stars Outer Space List

Big Stars Outer Space


The Star Wars Saga List

The Star Wars Saga


Kirk Douglas at 100 List

Kirk Douglas at 100


Gotta Dance! List

Gotta Dance!


Behind Enemy Lines List

Behind Enemy Lines


Birthday: Colin Firth

The dapper and charming Colin Firth turns 56 on September 10. Already known as a renowned actor in his native England, he improbably became a huge star in America as well, winning a best actor Oscar in 2011. He returns to the big screen this month in Bridget Jones's Baby!

Bridget Jones's Baby List

Bridget Jones's Baby

After breaking up with Mark Darcy (Firth), Bridget Jones’s (Zellweger) “happily ever after” hasn’t quite gone according to plan. Fortysomething and single again, she decides to focus on her job as top news producer and surround herself with old friends and new. For once, Bridget has everything completely under control. What could possibly go wrong? Then her love life takes a turn and Bridget meets a dashing American named Jack (Dempsey), the suitor who is everything Mr. Darcy is not. In an unlikely twist she finds herself pregnant, but with one hitch…she can only be fifty percent sure of the identity of her baby’s father.





Comments
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2016 VideoDetective.com. Ratings provided by Flixster.com and RottenTomatoes.com.