Birthday: Colin Firth

The dapper and charming Colin Firth turns 56 on September 10. Already known as a renowned actor in his native England, he improbably became a huge star in America as well, winning a best actor Oscar in 2011. He returns to the big screen this month in Bridget Jones's Baby!
After breaking up with Mark Darcy (Firth), Bridget Jones’s (Zellweger) “happily ever after” hasn’t quite gone according to plan. Fortysomething and single again, she decides to focus on her job as top news producer and surround herself with old friends and new. For once, Bridget has everything completely under control. What could possibly go wrong? Then her love life takes a turn and Bridget meets a dashing American named Jack (Dempsey), the suitor who is everything Mr. Darcy is not. In an unlikely twist she finds herself pregnant, but with one hitch…she can only be fifty percent sure of the identity of her baby’s father.