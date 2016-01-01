More Video Detective Posts
Birthday: Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter himself Daniel Radcliffe turns 27 in July, and in between casting spells the actor has challenged himself (and his fans) by appearing in one unusual film after the next.

Hank (Paul Dano) is stranded on a deserted island, having given up all hope of ever making it home again. But one day everything changes when a corpse named Manny (Daniel Radcliffe) washes up on shore the two become fast friends, and ultimately go on an epic adventure that will bring Hank back to the woman of his dreams.





