Birthday: Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts turns 49 on October 28. At a time when most Hollywood careers fizzle out after just a few movies, Julia Roberts has managed to remain one of the silver screen's biggest stars for almost thirty years, winning an Oscar for Best Actress along the way. Here are some of her most notable roles!
In the real-time, high stakes thriller Money Monster, George Clooney and Julia Roberts star as financial TV host Lee Gates and his producer Patty, who are put in an explosive situation when an irate investor who has lost everything (Jack O’Connell) forcefully takes over their studio. During a tense standoff broadcast to millions on live TV, Lee and Patty must work furiously against the clock to unravel the mystery behind a conspiracy at the heart of today's fast-paced, high-tech global markets.