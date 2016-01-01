More Video Detective Posts
Birthday: Matt Damon

October 8 is the birthday of Matt Damon! After winning an Oscar for Best Screenplay, Damon has proved himself to be one of Hollywood's most dependable stars, appearing in big-budget blockbusters and smaller indie fare.

Starring global superstar Matt Damon and directed by one of the most breathtaking visual stylists of our time, Zhang Yimou (Hero, House of Flying Daggers), Legendary’s The Great Wall tells the story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on the world’s most iconic structure. The first English-language production for Yimou is the largest film ever shot entirely in China. The Great Wall also stars Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe and Andy Lau.





