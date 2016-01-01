More Video Detective Posts
Birthday: Matthew McConaughey

November 4 is the birthday of Matthew McConaughey, so kick back and enjoy this selection of his films that prove we are all living in what historians will call the McConaissance.

GOLD is the epic tale of one man’s pursuit of the American dream, to discover gold. Starring Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey as Kenny Wells, a prospector desperate for a lucky break, he teams up with a similarly eager geologist and sets off on an amazing journey to find gold in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia. Getting the gold was hard, but keeping it would be even harder, sparking an adventure through the most powerful boardrooms of Wall Street. The film is inspired by a true story.





