Cartoons for Grown-Ups

Not all animated films are for kids, as Seth Rogen's foul-mouthed SAUSAGE PARTY proves. Here are some fine examples of animated films for the adult in all of us!

Sausage Party List

Sausage Party

Sausage Party, the first R-rated CG animated movie, is about one sausage leading a group of supermarket products on a quest to discover the truth about their existence and what really happens when they become chosen to leave the grocery store. The film features the vocal talents of a who’s who of today’s comedy stars – Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill, Bill Hader, Michael Cera, James Franco, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Paul Rudd, Nick Kroll, David Krumholtz, Edward Norton, and Salma Hayek.





