One thing both sides of the political spectrum can agree on, it's that former NSA agent and whistleblower Edward Snowden is a controversial figure. Now director Oliver Stone (no stranger to controversy himself) brings Snowden's story to the big screen, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. While Hollywood generally tries to shy away from controversy, sometimes it can turn into big box office. Here are ten films that sparked outrage at the time, with a few that still do!
Malcolm McDowell stars in this story of an oppressive lawless society where man was reduced to little more than a machine. Introduced into popular culture the concept of ultra-violence, as singing, tap-dancing, derby-topped hooligan Alex (McDowell) has a good time at the tragic expense of others. His journey from amoral punk to brainwashed proper citizen and back again forms the dynamic arc of Kubrick's future-shock vision of Anthony Burgess' novel. After some violent outbreaks following its release, Kubrick had the film pulled from theaters in Britain.