More Video Detective Posts
Actors Turned Directors List

Actors Turned Directors


Big Stars Outer Space List

Big Stars Outer Space


The Star Wars Saga List

The Star Wars Saga


Kirk Douglas at 100 List

Kirk Douglas at 100


Gotta Dance! List

Gotta Dance!


Behind Enemy Lines List

Behind Enemy Lines


Controversial!

One thing both sides of the political spectrum can agree on, it's that former NSA agent and whistleblower Edward Snowden is a controversial figure. Now director Oliver Stone (no stranger to controversy himself) brings Snowden's story to the big screen, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. While Hollywood generally tries to shy away from controversy, sometimes it can turn into big box office. Here are ten films that sparked outrage at the time, with a few that still do!

A Clockwork Orange List

A Clockwork Orange

Malcolm McDowell stars in this story of an oppressive lawless society where man was reduced to little more than a machine. Introduced into popular culture the concept of ultra-violence, as singing, tap-dancing, derby-topped hooligan Alex (McDowell) has a good time at the tragic expense of others. His journey from amoral punk to brainwashed proper citizen and back again forms the dynamic arc of Kubrick's future-shock vision of Anthony Burgess' novel. After some violent outbreaks following its release, Kubrick had the film pulled from theaters in Britain.





Comments
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2016 VideoDetective.com. Ratings provided by Flixster.com and RottenTomatoes.com.