DC Comics Movies

The second entry to the DC Comics Movie Universe arrives with SUICIDE SQUAD, about a bunch of superpoweredbad guys forced into service by the government. There have been movies based on DC characters going back to the 1940s, and as you can see from this list, they're not all superheroes!
It feels good to be bad… Assemble a team of the world’s most dangerous, incarcerated Super Villains, provide them with the most powerful arsenal at the government’s disposal, and send them off on a mission to defeat an enigmatic, insuperable entity.