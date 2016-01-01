The crew of the Enterprise truly goes where no one has gone before in STAR TREK BEYOND, venturing into terrain heretofore unknown to the Federation. Trips to the moon are fraught enough with danger, and that's next door compared to these terrifying missions into deep space.
Kubrick's legendary screen version of Arthur C. Clarke's tale of a team of astronauts is sent to investigate an alien monolith that has been watching Man since his birth. Considered to be finest science fiction film ever made.