Deep Space

In PASSENGERS, Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt go on a mission to deep space but a mishap wakes them up 90 years too early. We've been the moon, and Mars is next, but here are some cinematic space explorers that braved the even greater unknown.

Passengers

On a routine journey through space to a new home, two passengers, sleeping in suspended animation, are awakened 90 years too early when their ship malfunctions. As Jim (Chris Pratt) and Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence) face living the rest of their lives on board, with every luxury they could ever ask for, they begin to fall for each other, unable to deny their intense attraction... until they discover the ship is in grave danger. With the lives of 5000 sleeping passengers at stake, only Jim and Aurora can save them all.





