Actors Turned Directors


Big Stars Outer Space


The Star Wars Saga


Kirk Douglas at 100


Gotta Dance!


Behind Enemy Lines


Eat, Pray, Watch

In THE FOUNDER, Michael Keaton plays Ray Kroc, a crafty businessman who discovered a small restaurant that he would turn into global icon McDonald's. Here are a few other films centered around how, why, where, and what we eat.

The Founder

Written by Robert Siegel (BIG FAN), THE FOUNDER is a drama that tells the true story of how Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), a salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California. Kroc was impressed by the brothers' speedy system of making the food and saw franchise potential. He maneuvered himself into a position to be able to pull the company from the brothers and create a billion-dollar empire.





