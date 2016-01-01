More Video Detective Posts
Funny Lady Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep stars as FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS, an heiress so determined to become an opera singer she won't let a little thing like having no talent get in the way. That's never been a problem for Streep, who has won 3 Oscars and holds the record for the most acting nominations of all time. Despite being world famous for her dramatic chops, this selection of comedies from her storied filmography shows she can make audiences laugh, too!

Death Becomes Her List

Death Becomes Her

A vain aging actress (Streep) and her childhood friend, whose boyfriend she stole years before, acquire a fountain-of-youth potion, with outrageous consequences.





