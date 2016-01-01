Gotta Dance!

More Video Detective Posts
One of the original American art forms, the musical, makes a splashy return to the big screen in LA LA LAND, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as two star-crossed lovers who fall in love on the lonely streets of Los Angeles. Director Damien Chazelle's film is a conscious throwback to the classic Hollywood musicals of old, but as you'll see from this list of cinematic song-and-dances, the genre has never really gone away--it just keeps moving.

La La Land

In this modern take on the Hollywood musical from Damien Chazelle, the Academy Award-nominated writer and director of WHIPLASH, Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) are drawn together by their common desire to do what they love. But as success mounts they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair, and the dreams they worked so hard to maintain in each other threaten to rip them apart.





