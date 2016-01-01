Some people (and, in SING, even some animals) just gotta sing, despite--or maybe because of--their circumstances. Here's a list of recent films featuring characters who have "it" in them, and it just has to come out!
Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, Sing stars Buster Moon (Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey), a dapper Koala who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. Buster is an eternal optimist—okay, maybe a bit of a scoundrel—who loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it.