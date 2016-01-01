Hex and the City

There's all sorts of of dark magic afoot in the Big Apple in FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM, a prequel to the worldwide phenomenon known as the Harry Potter franchise. Spooky castles and foreboding forests are classic settings for those who practice the dark arts, but sometimes the towering skyscrapers and multi-floor walk-ups of a big city hide sinister secrets too. Here are eight films featuring witches and wizards who also have to worry about alternate street parking.
Location: New York. "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” opens in 1926 as Newt Scamander has just completed a global excursion to find and document an extraordinary array of magical creatures. Arriving in New York for a brief stopover, he might have come and gone without incident…were it not for a No-Maj (American for Muggle) named Jacob, a misplaced magical case, and the escape of some of Newt’s fantastic beasts, which could spell trouble for both the wizarding and No-Maj worlds.