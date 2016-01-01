More Video Detective Posts
Actors Turned Directors List

Actors Turned Directors


Big Stars Outer Space List

Big Stars Outer Space


The Star Wars Saga List

The Star Wars Saga


Kirk Douglas at 100 List

Kirk Douglas at 100


Gotta Dance! List

Gotta Dance!


Behind Enemy Lines List

Behind Enemy Lines


Kirk Douglas at 100

Quite possibly the last man standing from the Golden Age of Hollywood, Kirk Douglas, who turns 100 on December 9, is a screen icon with a career almost unmatched in its breadth, depth, and quality. Not content to just being a handsome face, Douglas turned to producing his own material, giving a break to a little known filmmaker named Stanley Kubrick, as well as defying the Hollywood Blacklist by hiring (and crediting) screenwriter Dalton Trumbo. Here are just ten examples of the great Kirk Douglas' filmography, one for every decade of the man's extraordinary life.

Ace in the Hole List

Ace in the Hole

Blistering, cynical thriller from director Billy Wilder about a reporter (Kirk Douglas) who fabricates a life-or-death news event just so he can be the one to cover it.





Comments
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2016 VideoDetective.com. Ratings provided by Flixster.com and RottenTomatoes.com.