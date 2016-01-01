Movies In The Dark

A sister and her brother learn that something menacing lurks in their home, but only in the dark. All movies take place "in the dark", here are a few films that tried to exploit that basic fear we all have when the lights go out.
From producer James Wan (“The Conjuring”) comes a tale of an unknown terror that lurks in the dark. When Rebecca left home, she thought she left her childhood fears behind. Growing up, she was never really sure of what was and wasn’t real when the lights went out…and now her little brother, Martin, is experiencing the same unexplained and terrifying events that had once tested her sanity and threatened her safety.