Prohibition

America was a "dry" country for thirteen years--at least officially. People still wanted to drink, of course, and so a black market rose to meet the unquenchable demand. Ben Affleck's LIVE BY NIGHT is the newest take on that time, one that Hollywood has been exploring since Prohibition was still on the books.

“Live by Night” is set in the roaring `20s when Prohibition hasn’t stopped the flow of booze in an underground network of gangster-run speakeasies. The opportunity to gain power and money is there for any man with enough ambition and nerve and Joe Coughlin, the son of the Boston Police Superintendent, long ago turned his back on his strict upbringing for the spoils of being an outlaw. But even among criminals there are rules and Joe breaks a big one: crossing a powerful mob boss by stealing his money and his moll. The fiery affair ends in tragedy, setting Joe on a path of revenge, ambition, romance and betrayal that propels him out of Boston and up the ladder of Tampa’s steamy rum-running underworld





