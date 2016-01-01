More Video Detective Posts
Remakes

Hollywood has been remaking films almost as long as they have been making films, and now comes Paul Feig's GHOSTBUSTERS, one of the most high-profile movie remakes ever attempted. Here are ten films based on other films, some that tried to tell the same story for a different time, some that decided to use a famous title but tell its own unique story.

Against All Odds List

Against All Odds

Dark passions explode in this steamy, sinister love story starring Rachel Ward and Jeff Bridges, a remake of the Robert Mitchum/Kirk Douglas film noir OUT OF THE PAST. Terry Brogan (Bridges), a cynical ex-football star, is hired to find Jessie Wyler (Ward), the runaway mistress of a ruthless L.A. nightclub owner, Jake Wise (James Woods).





