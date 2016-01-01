Are ouija boards truly a portal to other the world of ghosts, or just a bunch of nonsense? Ouija: Origin Of Evil defintely comes down on one side of that equation, as many supernatural horror movies do. Here are few examples of something scary showing up from "the other side."
Ouija: Origin of Evil tells a terrifying new tale as the follow-up to 2014’s sleeper hit that opened at number one. In 1965 Los Angeles, a widowed mother and her two daughters add a new stunt to bolster their séance scam business and unwittingly invite authentic evil into their home. When the youngest daughter is overtaken by the merciless spirit, this small family confronts unthinkable fears to save her and send her possessor back to the other side.