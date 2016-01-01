More Video Detective Posts
Actors Turned Directors List

Actors Turned Directors


Big Stars Outer Space List

Big Stars Outer Space


The Star Wars Saga List

The Star Wars Saga


Kirk Douglas at 100 List

Kirk Douglas at 100


Gotta Dance! List

Gotta Dance!


Behind Enemy Lines List

Behind Enemy Lines


Terror on the Tracks

In the thriller THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, a divorcee played by Emily Blunt fantasizes about a young couple she spies during her daily train commute, eventually seeing something shocking which entangles her in a mystery. Trains have long been a source of danger and thrills for Hollywood here are ten films featuring characters that shouldn't have gotten "all aboard!"

The Cassandra Crossing List

The Cassandra Crossing

When a potentially deadly virus is unleashed on a transcontinental train by terrorists, the infected passengers must find a way to survive, even as outside forces conspire against them.





Comments
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2016 VideoDetective.com. Ratings provided by Flixster.com and RottenTomatoes.com.