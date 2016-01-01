Terror on the Tracks

In the thriller THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, a divorcee played by Emily Blunt fantasizes about a young couple she spies during her daily train commute, eventually seeing something shocking which entangles her in a mystery. Trains have long been a source of danger and thrills for Hollywood here are ten films featuring characters that shouldn't have gotten "all aboard!"
When a potentially deadly virus is unleashed on a transcontinental train by terrorists, the infected passengers must find a way to survive, even as outside forces conspire against them.