The Films of Clint Eastwood

The legendary Clint Eastwood directs Sully, the legendary star's 35th film. Over the decades Eastwood has carved out a remarkable filmography, filled with big budget action and low-key personal dramas. Here is a short list of some of his most critically-acclaimed work.

Sully List

Sully

On January 15, 2009, the world witnessed the “Miracle on the Hudson” when Captain “Sully” Sullenberger glided his disabled plane onto the frigid waters of the Hudson River, saving the lives of all 155 aboard. However, even as Sully was being heralded by the public and the media for his unprecedented feat of aviation skill, an investigation was unfolding that threatened to destroy his reputation and his career.





