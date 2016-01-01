The Films of Ron Howard

Ron Howard has two films out this year as director, the horror thriller INFERNO and the documentary THE BEATLES: EIGHT DAYS A WEEK. Adept at nearly any genre, Howard's career is marked by both critical and financial successes, as you can see here!
Inferno continues the Harvard symbologist's adventures on screen: when Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams up with Sienna Brooks, a doctor he hopes will help him recover his memories and prevent a madman from releasing a global plague connected to Dante's "Inferno."