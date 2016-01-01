More Video Detective Posts
The Films of Ron Howard

Ron Howard has two films out this year as director, the horror thriller INFERNO and the documentary THE BEATLES: EIGHT DAYS A WEEK. Adept at nearly any genre, Howard's career is marked by both critical and financial successes, as you can see here!

Inferno List

Inferno

Inferno continues the Harvard symbologist's adventures on screen: when Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams up with Sienna Brooks, a doctor he hopes will help him recover his memories and prevent a madman from releasing a global plague connected to Dante's "Inferno."





