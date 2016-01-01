Up in the Air

The true-life story of airline pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger is brought to life in Clint Eastwood's SULLY, starring Tom Hanks. Despite their extraordinary safety record in the real world, airplane flights in movies rarely go well. Put your tray in the upright position as we take a look at ten of the most extreme examples of in-flight turbulence!
When a group of dangerous terrorists hijack Air Force One, the U.S President must save himself, his staff, and his family. Fortunately, he's a tough-as-nails former war hero.