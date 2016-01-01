More Video Detective Posts
Actors Turned Directors List

Actors Turned Directors


Big Stars Outer Space List

Big Stars Outer Space


The Star Wars Saga List

The Star Wars Saga


Kirk Douglas at 100 List

Kirk Douglas at 100


Gotta Dance! List

Gotta Dance!


Behind Enemy Lines List

Behind Enemy Lines


Up in the Air

The true-life story of airline pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger is brought to life in Clint Eastwood's SULLY, starring Tom Hanks. Despite their extraordinary safety record in the real world, airplane flights in movies rarely go well. Put your tray in the upright position as we take a look at ten of the most extreme examples of in-flight turbulence!

Air Force One List

Air Force One

When a group of dangerous terrorists hijack Air Force One, the U.S President must save himself, his staff, and his family. Fortunately, he's a tough-as-nails former war hero.





Comments
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2016 VideoDetective.com. Ratings provided by Flixster.com and RottenTomatoes.com.