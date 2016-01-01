More Video Detective Posts
Actors Turned Directors List

Actors Turned Directors


Big Stars Outer Space List

Big Stars Outer Space


The Star Wars Saga List

The Star Wars Saga


Kirk Douglas at 100 List

Kirk Douglas at 100


Gotta Dance! List

Gotta Dance!


Behind Enemy Lines List

Behind Enemy Lines


War Is Funny

Jonah Hill and Miles Teller play clueless arms dealers hocking their wares in Afghanistan in WAR DOGS. Comedy and war are an uneasy mix, but here a few films that tried to get laughs amid gunfire and explosions.

War Dogs List

War Dogs

Two friends in their early 20s (Hill and Teller) living in Miami Beach during the Iraq War exploit a little-known government initiative that allows small businesses to bid on U.S. Military contracts. Starting small, they begin raking in big money and are living the high life. But the pair gets in over their heads when they land a $300 million deal to arm the Afghan Military—a deal that puts them in business with some very shady people, not the least of which turns out to be the U.S. Government.





