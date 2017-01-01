#SquadGoals

The U.S Government forms a team comprised of the world's worst super-villains in SUICIDE SQUAD, the second film in the DC Comics movie universe. Can this ragtag band of crooks, murderers, and psychos come together to complete their mission? Accomplishing your #SquadGoals can be a tricky thing, whether they be taking down mobsters, rescuing prisoners, or just winning a dance-off!