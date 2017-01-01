More Video Detective Posts
This is a Stick Up! List

This is a Stick Up!


The Future is Female List

The Future is Female


First Contact List

First Contact


Fairy Tales List

Fairy Tales


Giant Monsters! List

Giant Monsters!


Hugh Jackman is Wolverine List

Hugh Jackman is Wolverine


7 x 7

Most people know the new film THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN is a remake of the 1960 classic starring Yul Brynner and Steve McQueen. Some people know that the original is itself a remake of Akira Kurosawa's 1954 classic SEVEN SAMURAI. But did you know there were even more adventures of the silver screen seven? Here's a complete list of all their cinematic exploits, plus a sci-fi version featuring one of the original seven! Let's ride!

Seven Samurai List

Seven Samurai

Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece about a gang of mercenaries hired to defend a farming village from bandits in the 16th century.




Comments
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2017 VideoDetective.com.