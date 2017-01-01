More Video Detective Posts
Before They Were President

A young Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson go on their first date in SOUTHSIDE WITH YOU, an imaginative take on the classic "before they were President" story. Here are a few other former POTUSes whose pre-White House days were chronicled by the second most powerful city in the country, Hollywood.

You'll be seeing stars and stripes as the most fascinating leaders in American history come to life in 1776, a musical about the birth of a nation! With the Boston Harbor still stained from over-taxed British tea, a revolution is brewing in the colonies! And now England has thousands of troops headed for America's shores to squelch her subjects' freedom-loving spirit! It's up to John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson to convince a stubborn congress of British colonists to unite as American patriots turn the inevitable war with England into a Declaration of Independence!




