Birthday: Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy stole the show in Paul Feig's BRIDESMAIDS, an unexpected big hit. Ever since then she's been one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, whether in starring roles or ensembles.
Thirty years after the original film took the world by storm, Ghostbusters is back and fully rebooted for a new generation. Director Paul Feig combines all the paranormal fighting elements that made the original franchise so beloved with a cast of new characters, played by the funniest actors working today. Get ready to watch them save the world this summer!