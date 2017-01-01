Birthday: Mia Wasikowska

Actress Mia Wasikowska (who turns 27 on October 14) first got noticed on TV, but she soon jumped into movies, knocking out one interesting performance after another. In just a few years, she's built up an interesting and diverse filmography.
Alice Kingsleigh (Wasikowska) has spent the past three years sailing the high seas. Upon her return to London, she comes across a magical looking glass and returns to the fantastical realm of Underland. Reuniting with her friends the White Rabbit, Absolem, the White Queen and the Cheshire Cat, Alice must save the Hatter and Underland itself, before time runs out.