Black and White

LOVING tells the true story of Richard and Mildred Loving, who dared being imprisoned simply because they were an interracial couple in late 1960s America. Here are some other Hollywood films who tried to tackle what was once a controversial topic, both on and off the screen.

From acclaimed writer/director Jeff Nichols (Midnight Special, Mud, Take Shelter), Loving celebrates the real-life courage and commitment of an interracial couple, Richard and Mildred Loving (Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga), whose civil rights case, Loving v. Virginia, went all the way to the Supreme Court.




