Comedians in Concert

Kevin Hart's latest concert film, WHAT NOW? will undoubtedly be another smash success for the Little Comedian Who Could. Live comedy can be tricky outside a club or TV, but here are a few who turned the big screen into bigger laughs.

Kevin Hart: What Now? List

Kevin Hart: What Now?

Comedic rock-star Kevin Hart follows up his 2013 hit stand-up concert movie Let Me Explain, which grossed $32 million domestically and became the third-highest live stand-up comedy movie of all time. Hart takes center stage in this groundbreaking, record-setting, sold-out performance of “What Now?”—filmed outdoors in front of 50,000 people at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field—marking the first time a comedian has ever performed to an at-capacity football stadium.




