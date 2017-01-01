More Video Detective Posts
This is a Stick Up! List

This is a Stick Up!


The Future is Female List

The Future is Female


First Contact List

First Contact


Fairy Tales List

Fairy Tales


Giant Monsters! List

Giant Monsters!


Hugh Jackman is Wolverine List

Hugh Jackman is Wolverine


DC Comics Movies

The second entry to the DC Comics Movie Universe arrives with SUICIDE SQUAD, about a bunch of superpoweredbad guys forced into service by the government. There have been movies based on DC characters going back to the 1940s, and as you can see from this list, they're not all superheroes!

Suicide Squad List

Suicide Squad

It feels good to be bad… Assemble a team of the world’s most dangerous, incarcerated Super Villains, provide them with the most powerful arsenal at the government’s disposal, and send them off on a mission to defeat an enigmatic, insuperable entity.




Comments
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2017 VideoDetective.com.