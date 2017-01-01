More Video Detective Posts
Eat, Pray, Watch

In THE FOUNDER, Michael Keaton plays Ray Kroc, a crafty businessman who discovered a small restaurant that he would turn into global icon McDonald's. Here are a few other films centered around how, why, where, and what we eat.

The Founder List

The Founder

Written by Robert Siegel (BIG FAN), THE FOUNDER is a drama that tells the true story of how Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), a salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California. Kroc was impressed by the brothers' speedy system of making the food and saw franchise potential. He maneuvered himself into a position to be able to pull the company from the brothers and create a billion-dollar empire.




