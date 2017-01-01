Funny Lady Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep stars as FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS, an heiress so determined to become an opera singer she won't let a little thing like having no talent get in the way. That's never been a problem for Streep, who has won 3 Oscars and holds the record for the most acting nominations of all time. Despite being world famous for her dramatic chops, this selection of comedies from her storied filmography shows she can make audiences laugh, too!