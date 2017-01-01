Garry Marshall 1934-2016

Garry Marshall, veteran director, producer, writer, actor, has died at the age of 81. Here's a look back at some of his most memorable films.
"Mother's Day" is the latest star studded ensemble comedy from director Garry Marshall ("Pretty Woman," "Valentine's Day"). Bringing together Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson and Julia Roberts along with Jason Sudeikis, it's a celebration of mothers everywhere. This big-hearted comedy invites us all to enjoy the laughter, tears and love as three generations come together in the week leading up to Mother's Day.