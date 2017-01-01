More Video Detective Posts
This is a Stick Up! List

This is a Stick Up!


The Future is Female List

The Future is Female


First Contact List

First Contact


Fairy Tales List

Fairy Tales


Giant Monsters! List

Giant Monsters!


Hugh Jackman is Wolverine List

Hugh Jackman is Wolverine


Gotta Sing!

Some people (and, in SING, even some animals) just gotta sing, despite--or maybe because of--their circumstances. Here's a list of recent films featuring characters who have "it" in them, and it just has to come out!

Sing List

Sing

Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, Sing stars Buster Moon (Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey), a dapper Koala who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. Buster is an eternal optimist—okay, maybe a bit of a scoundrel—who loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it.




Comments
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2017 VideoDetective.com.