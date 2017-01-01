More Video Detective Posts
This is a Stick Up! List

This is a Stick Up!


The Future is Female List

The Future is Female


First Contact List

First Contact


Fairy Tales List

Fairy Tales


Giant Monsters! List

Giant Monsters!


Hugh Jackman is Wolverine List

Hugh Jackman is Wolverine


Kirk Douglas at 100

Quite possibly the last man standing from the Golden Age of Hollywood, Kirk Douglas, who turns 100 on December 9, is a screen icon with a career almost unmatched in its breadth, depth, and quality. Not content to just being a handsome face, Douglas turned to producing his own material, giving a break to a little known filmmaker named Stanley Kubrick, as well as defying the Hollywood Blacklist by hiring (and crediting) screenwriter Dalton Trumbo. Here are just ten examples of the great Kirk Douglas' filmography, one for every decade of the man's extraordinary life.

Ace in the Hole List

Ace in the Hole

Blistering, cynical thriller from director Billy Wilder about a reporter (Kirk Douglas) who fabricates a life-or-death news event just so he can be the one to cover it.




Comments
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2017 VideoDetective.com.