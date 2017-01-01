Kirk Douglas at 100

Quite possibly the last man standing from the Golden Age of Hollywood, Kirk Douglas, who turns 100 on December 9, is a screen icon with a career almost unmatched in its breadth, depth, and quality. Not content to just being a handsome face, Douglas turned to producing his own material, giving a break to a little known filmmaker named Stanley Kubrick, as well as defying the Hollywood Blacklist by hiring (and crediting) screenwriter Dalton Trumbo. Here are just ten examples of the great Kirk Douglas' filmography, one for every decade of the man's extraordinary life.