Monsters vs. Monsters!

Two legendary monster camps, Vampires and werewolves, square off once again in UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS, the fifth installment of the horror franchise. Monsters fighting monsters has always had a gut-level appeal to a certain type of moviegoer here are a few examples of films that feature dangerous donnybrooks between monstrous movie stars!
UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS follows Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) as she fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. With her only allies, David (Theo James) and his father Thomas (Charles Dance), she must stop the eternal war between Lycans and Vampires, even if it means she has to make the ultimate sacrifice.