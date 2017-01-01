More Video Detective Posts
This is a Stick Up! List

This is a Stick Up!


The Future is Female List

The Future is Female


First Contact List

First Contact


Fairy Tales List

Fairy Tales


Giant Monsters! List

Giant Monsters!


Hugh Jackman is Wolverine List

Hugh Jackman is Wolverine


Movie Magic

Is there a doctor in the house? The Master of the Mystic Arts, Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe in DOCTOR STRANGE, bringing more than a touch of magic to the world of Captain America, the Hulk, and Spider-Man. Hollywood has been making movies about magicians--both the "real" and the fake--for more than a century. Here are ten great examples of cinematic prestidigitation!

Doctor Strange List

Doctor Strange

A former neurosurgeon embarks on a journey of healing only to be drawn into the world of the mystic arts.




Comments
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2017 VideoDetective.com.