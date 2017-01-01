More Video Detective Posts
On The Border

In DESIERTO, a group of people trying to cross the border from Mexico into the United States encounter a man who has taken border patrol duties into his own racist hands. The U.S./Mexico border is all over the news this election cycle, but it's been a topic in Hollywood movies for decades. Here are a few films that put their characters on both sides of that line.

Desierto

From Jonás Cuarón and Alfonso Cuarón, the acclaimed filmmakers of GRAVITY, comes a unique, modern vision of terror. DESIERTO is a visceral, heart-pounding suspense-thriller packed with tension and suspense from start to finish, starring Gael García Bernal (The Motorcycle Diaries and Y Tu Mamá También) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Watchmen). What begins as a hopeful journey to seek a better life becomes a harrowing and primal fight for survival when a deranged, rifle-toting vigilante chases a group of unarmed men and women through the treacherous U.S.-Mexican border. In the harsh, unforgiving desert terrain, the odds are stacked firmly against them as they continuously discover there's nowhere to hide from the unrelenting, merciless killer.




