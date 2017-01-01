More Video Detective Posts
Presidents on FIlm

The first date of Barack Obama and Michele Robinson is chronicled in SOUTHSIDE WITH YOU, the first of probably many bio-pics about the 44th President of the United States. Hollywood has been portraying POTUS in one form or another for over a century, here are some notable examples (one film for each year in office!).

Southside With You List

Southside With You

Inspired by Barack and Michelle Obama’s first date, SOUTHSIDE WITH YOU recounts the eventful summer day in 1989 when a young law firm associate named Barack Obama (Parker Sawyers) tried to woo lawyer Michelle Robinson (Tika Sumpter) during a daylong date that took them from the Art Institute of Chicago to a screening of Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing to the site of their first kiss outside of an ice cream parlor.




