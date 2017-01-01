The Films of Tim Burton

One of the most unique film directors of our time, Tim Burton, returns with MISS PEREGRINE'S HOME FOR PECULIAR CHILDREN, an adaptation of the 2011 book by Random Riggs. Burton's films are instantly recognizable for their gloomy visuals, operatic themes, and quirky humor. One of the few film directors as famous as the films themselves, here are ten of Burton's most notable works.
From visionary director Tim Burton, and based upon the best-selling novel, comes an unforgettable, thrilling and haunting tale. Sixteen-year-old Jacob follows clues that take him to a mysterious island, where he discovers the crumbling ruins of Miss Peregrine’s School for Peculiar Children. As Jacob explores the abandoned bedrooms and hallways, he discovers that its former occupants were far more than peculiar they possessed incredible powers. And they may still be alive.